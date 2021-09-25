Chelan events coming soon

(CHELAN, WA) Chelan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chelan:

Manson Hydrofest Manson, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Seattle Inboard Racing Association and the Manson Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the American Power Boat Association Manson Hydrofest in downtown Manson, Washington on Lake Chelan on...

Plaza Morelia Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Plaza Morelia at Chelan Rustlers Rodeo Office & Saddle Club, 71 Union Valley Rd, Chelan, WA 98816, Chelan, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 06:00 pm

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Lake Chelan Chelan, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 135 East Woodin Avenue, Chelan, WA 98816

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Lake Chelan This will be a concert with live music. 40 tickets

Brittany Jean Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 24415 US-97, Chelan, WA

Join us at Rio Vista for a little live music on the river! Brittany Jean is an Americana singer/songwriter in the Pacific Northwest. During the past few years, her performances have ventured...

Tipsy Canyon Winery 2021 Summer Concert Series Manson, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 270 Upper Joe Creek Rd, Manson, WA

Join the winery in Manson in the Lake Chelan Valley every Thursday, June-September from 6pm - 9pm for live music on their outdoor stage. Grab a chair, a friend, and enjoy the music and views. Food...