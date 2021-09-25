CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan, WA

Chelan events coming soon

Chelan Voice
Chelan Voice
 7 days ago

(CHELAN, WA) Chelan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chelan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovlv9_0c7umywz00

Manson Hydrofest

Manson, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Seattle Inboard Racing Association and the Manson Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the American Power Boat Association Manson Hydrofest in downtown Manson, Washington on Lake Chelan on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uSPD_0c7umywz00

Plaza Morelia

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Plaza Morelia at Chelan Rustlers Rodeo Office & Saddle Club, 71 Union Valley Rd, Chelan, WA 98816, Chelan, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GF83T_0c7umywz00

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Lake Chelan

Chelan, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 135 East Woodin Avenue, Chelan, WA 98816

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Lake Chelan This will be a concert with live music. 40 tickets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTlNo_0c7umywz00

Brittany Jean

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 24415 US-97, Chelan, WA

Join us at Rio Vista for a little live music on the river! Brittany Jean is an Americana singer/songwriter in the Pacific Northwest. During the past few years, her performances have ventured...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUYvQ_0c7umywz00

Tipsy Canyon Winery 2021 Summer Concert Series

Manson, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 270 Upper Joe Creek Rd, Manson, WA

Join the winery in Manson in the Lake Chelan Valley every Thursday, June-September from 6pm - 9pm for live music on their outdoor stage. Grab a chair, a friend, and enjoy the music and views. Food...

