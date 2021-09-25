Chelan events coming soon
(CHELAN, WA) Chelan has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chelan:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Seattle Inboard Racing Association and the Manson Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the American Power Boat Association Manson Hydrofest in downtown Manson, Washington on Lake Chelan on...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Plaza Morelia at Chelan Rustlers Rodeo Office & Saddle Club, 71 Union Valley Rd, Chelan, WA 98816, Chelan, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 06:00 pm
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 135 East Woodin Avenue, Chelan, WA 98816
Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Lake Chelan This will be a concert with live music. 40 tickets
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 24415 US-97, Chelan, WA
Join us at Rio Vista for a little live music on the river! Brittany Jean is an Americana singer/songwriter in the Pacific Northwest. During the past few years, her performances have ventured...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 270 Upper Joe Creek Rd, Manson, WA
Join the winery in Manson in the Lake Chelan Valley every Thursday, June-September from 6pm - 9pm for live music on their outdoor stage. Grab a chair, a friend, and enjoy the music and views. Food...
