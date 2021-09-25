CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Post, TX

Post calendar: Coming events

Post Dispatch
Post Dispatch
 7 days ago

(POST, TX) Post is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Post area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAk7u_0c7umx4G00

Compass Academy Varsity Football @ Slaton

Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Slaton (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Compass Academy (Odessa, TX) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bHSE_0c7umx4G00

The Outsiders: The Complete Novel (4K Restoration)

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:15 PM

Address: 120 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX

FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA MEETS THE BRAT PACK IN THIS ICONIC ‘80S CLASSIC Shown in its 114 minute extended version Francis Ford Coppola's "A-Side" to his gang war films and S. E. Hinton adaptations...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctPPx_0c7umx4G00

Aaron Watson After Party!!

Gail, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX

Aaron Watson After Party!! is on Facebook. To connect with Aaron Watson After Party!!, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Xpmx_0c7umx4G00

Soul Train Southern 70's Party

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 5101 Avenue Q, Lubbock, TX 79412

Live Performances by Coldrank, Donnie Ray & Band, Charmin Greene. and Frequency Band. BYOB, Food, Drinks, Best Dressed Contest @ KOKO Palace

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5CYx_0c7umx4G00

Kevin Hoes

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2322 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, TX

Kevin Hoes Overton Hotel and Conference Center | Pecan Grill Lounge 2322 Mac Davis Lane 806.776.7000 Saturday, September 25th 7 – 10pm http://www.overtonhotel.com...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

$635 million Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slaton, TX
City
Post, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Post Dispatch

Post Dispatch

Post, TX
28
Followers
308
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Post Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy