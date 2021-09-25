Post calendar: Coming events
(POST, TX) Post is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Post area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
The Slaton (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Compass Academy (Odessa, TX) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:15 PM
Address: 120 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA MEETS THE BRAT PACK IN THIS ICONIC ‘80S CLASSIC Shown in its 114 minute extended version Francis Ford Coppola's "A-Side" to his gang war films and S. E. Hinton adaptations...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX
Aaron Watson After Party!! is on Facebook. To connect with Aaron Watson After Party!!, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 5101 Avenue Q, Lubbock, TX 79412
Live Performances by Coldrank, Donnie Ray & Band, Charmin Greene. and Frequency Band. BYOB, Food, Drinks, Best Dressed Contest @ KOKO Palace
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 2322 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, TX
Kevin Hoes Overton Hotel and Conference Center | Pecan Grill Lounge 2322 Mac Davis Lane 806.776.7000 Saturday, September 25th 7 – 10pm http://www.overtonhotel.com...
