Live events on the horizon in Sells

(SELLS, AZ) Live events are coming to Sells.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sells area:

Stagazing Tucson Mountain Park (November) Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 1500 S. Kinney Road at Hal Gras Road, Tucson, AZ 85735

Join Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers for an evening under the stars.

FREE Mask Giveaway @ SDO — Sells District Sells, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: State Route 86 Mile Post 112, 7, Sells, AZ

Sells District Office, P.O. Box 910, Sells, Arizona 85634, SR 86 Milepost 112.7 Main (520) 383-2281 | Fax (520) 383-3096 © Copyright Tohono O'odham Nation 2017 Designed by Sonder Agency

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Sells, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Yuma, AZ 85634

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!