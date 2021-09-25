CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, WY

What’s up Wheatland: Local events calendar

 7 days ago

(WHEATLAND, WY) Wheatland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wheatland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZz2e_0c7umvIo00

Celebration of life

Guernsey, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 96 N Kansas Ave, Guernsey, WY

Here is Teresa Ibarra’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 6, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Teresa Ibarra of Guernsey, Wyoming, born...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJudh_0c7umvIo00

Men's Ministry

Lingle, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

For all the Men that would like to come! outreach , Men's Ministry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ck8qC_0c7umvIo00

Graveside service

Wheatland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Here is Mabel Snook’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Mabel Snook of Wheatland, Wyoming, born in Moravia, Iowa, who...

Wheatland, WY
ABOUT

With Wheatland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

