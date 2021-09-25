Colby events coming soon

(COLBY, KS) Colby has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Colby area:

Brock Wagoner Acoustic @ Flatlander Festival Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Brock Wagoner Acoustic @ Flatlander Festival Hosted By Brock Wagoner Music. Event starts at Sun Sep 26 2021 at 01:30 pm and happening at Goodland., Enjoy great music in Chambers Park in Goodland...

CN County Strategic Doing Forum Bird City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Seven years ago, Strategic Doing, a model for collaborative strategy, was introduced in Cheyenne County. Since that time, groups and organizations have turned ideas into projects that are well on...

FLATLANDERS FALL FESTIVAL, GOODLAND, KS Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1209 Cherry St, Goodland, KS

flatlanders car show! BRICKTOP CRUISERS CC HOTROD SHOW! live music at noon -- AWARDS AND ACTION! FAMILY FRIENDLY-- ROCKABILLY FRIENDLY-- REAL AMERICAN IRON FROM FAR & WIDE! WHOLE TOWN JOINS IN...

Smokin' on the Beaver 2021 Atwood, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:45 PM

Address: 693 N Lake Rd, Atwood, KS

Smokin' on the Beaver 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Smokin' on the Beaver 2021, join Facebook today.

ON MISSION: Engaging the Rural Mission Field Colby, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2227 South Range Avenue, Colby, KS 67701

Two-Day Conference designed to encourage & train rural congregations to adopt a missionary mindset as they transform their rural communities