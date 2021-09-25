Colby events coming soon
(COLBY, KS) Colby has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Colby area:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Brock Wagoner Acoustic @ Flatlander Festival Hosted By Brock Wagoner Music. Event starts at Sun Sep 26 2021 at 01:30 pm and happening at Goodland., Enjoy great music in Chambers Park in Goodland...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Seven years ago, Strategic Doing, a model for collaborative strategy, was introduced in Cheyenne County. Since that time, groups and organizations have turned ideas into projects that are well on...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 1209 Cherry St, Goodland, KS
flatlanders car show! BRICKTOP CRUISERS CC HOTROD SHOW! live music at noon -- AWARDS AND ACTION! FAMILY FRIENDLY-- ROCKABILLY FRIENDLY-- REAL AMERICAN IRON FROM FAR & WIDE! WHOLE TOWN JOINS IN...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:45 PM
Address: 693 N Lake Rd, Atwood, KS
Smokin' on the Beaver 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Smokin' on the Beaver 2021, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 2227 South Range Avenue, Colby, KS 67701
Two-Day Conference designed to encourage & train rural congregations to adopt a missionary mindset as they transform their rural communities
Comments / 0