Colby, KS

Colby events coming soon

Colby News Watch
Colby News Watch
 7 days ago

(COLBY, KS) Colby has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Colby area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24v6ZT_0c7umuQ500

Brock Wagoner Acoustic @ Flatlander Festival

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Brock Wagoner Acoustic @ Flatlander Festival Hosted By Brock Wagoner Music. Event starts at Sun Sep 26 2021 at 01:30 pm and happening at Goodland., Enjoy great music in Chambers Park in Goodland...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jgc0c_0c7umuQ500

CN County Strategic Doing Forum

Bird City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Seven years ago, Strategic Doing, a model for collaborative strategy, was introduced in Cheyenne County. Since that time, groups and organizations have turned ideas into projects that are well on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afYYT_0c7umuQ500

FLATLANDERS FALL FESTIVAL, GOODLAND, KS

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1209 Cherry St, Goodland, KS

flatlanders car show! BRICKTOP CRUISERS CC HOTROD SHOW! live music at noon -- AWARDS AND ACTION! FAMILY FRIENDLY-- ROCKABILLY FRIENDLY-- REAL AMERICAN IRON FROM FAR & WIDE! WHOLE TOWN JOINS IN...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZjQmk_0c7umuQ500

Smokin' on the Beaver 2021

Atwood, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:45 PM

Address: 693 N Lake Rd, Atwood, KS

Smokin' on the Beaver 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Smokin' on the Beaver 2021, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nWTg_0c7umuQ500

ON MISSION: Engaging the Rural Mission Field

Colby, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2227 South Range Avenue, Colby, KS 67701

Two-Day Conference designed to encourage & train rural congregations to adopt a missionary mindset as they transform their rural communities

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colby News Watch

Colby News Watch

Colby, KS
