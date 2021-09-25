Events on the Burkesville calendar

(BURKESVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Burkesville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Burkesville area:

Future Makers Jamestown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 535 N Main St, Jamestown, KY

Early learners and their adults will explore everyday science topics through books, experiments, and art. Fun and hands-on, this interactive STEM program focuses on exploration, curiosity, and...

Preschool Story Hour Jamestown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 535 N Main St, Jamestown, KY

Stories, songs, crafts, and playtime specifically planned to help your child march into school ready to learn!

Terrific 2s & 3s Jamestown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 535 N Main St, Jamestown, KY

Get up and get moving at Terrific 2s & 3s! During these 20-to-30 minute sessions, your toddler will be listening to stories, playing games, singing songs, and more.

TAB (Teen Advisory Board) Jamestown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 535 N Main St, Jamestown, KY

Teens can help shape the Library’s future by contributing ideas for programming, collection, and more, all while earning volunteer hours!

Metcalfe County Farmers Market Edmonton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 422 East St, Edmonton, KY

Season:Summer, Fall and Winter Market Hours: Feburary 4 - December 31, 2021Tuesdays: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm Location:244East Street, Edmonton, 42129