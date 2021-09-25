Live events Holdrege — what’s coming up

(HOLDREGE, NE) Holdrege is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Holdrege:

Show at The Other Side Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Come out to see covers from the 80s, 90s, and today, and an original song or 3. Fun times and engaging with the crowd non stop.

Adult Craft Night Minden, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 443 N Kearney Ave, Minden, NE

Adult Craft Night is back! We'll have supplies and instructions for a variety of fabric pumpkins for you to choose from. Please contact the library to register by September 24.

2nd Annual Violet Phoenix Foundation Gala Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2504 9th Ave, Kearney, NE

Black Tie Charity Gala and Scholarship ball hosted by Violet Phoenix Foundation About this Event It's that time again for the Violet Phoenix Foundation Gala!! The theme for this year's Gala will...

HL (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Elm Creek Elm Creek, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

The Elm Creek (NE) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] (Eustis, NE) on Thursday, September 30.

Beards on the Bend Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2504 9th Ave, Kearney, NE

Beards on the Bend Hosted By Big Bend Beardsmen. Event starts at Sat Sep 25 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Pomeroy., The Big Bend Beardsmen