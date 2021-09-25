Walton calendar: Events coming up

(WALTON, NY) Live events are coming to Walton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walton:

Camp Get-A-Way (Fall Session) Delhi, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2420 Arbor Hill Rd, Delhi, NY

Life hardly ever feels “normal” when you have a child struggling with an emotional, behavioral, or mental illness. It’s often lonely and discouraging, even more after this year with disrupted...

Manhattan Short Walton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 31 Gardiner Pl, Walton, NY

The global MANHATTAN SHORT independent film festival is returning to the Walton Theatre: Thursday, September 30th, 2021: 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2nd, 2021: 8:00 p.m. Admission...

Join Cub Scouts in New Berlin NY Unadilla, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 265 Main St, Unadilla, NY

COME JOIN THE FUN! SIGN UP FOR CUB SCOUTS WHO: All Boys & Girls in K to 5th grade WHERE: Unadilla Valley Elementary School Cafeteria WHEN: Monday, September 27th between 6pm and 7pm COST: $98 for...

Continued Teachings on the Causes to Take Rebirth in Amitabha’s Pure Land of Dewachen – Sun, September 26 – 4:00-6:00pm EDT Sidney Center, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 618 Buddha Hwy, Sidney Center, NY

Continued Teachings on the Causes to Take Rebirth in Amitabha\'s Pure Land of Dewachen by Ven. Khenpo Tsewang Dongyal Rinpoche Given the exceptional importance and power of practicing for all...

Military honors Sidney, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: E Main St, Sidney, NY

Here is Jack Myron Hendee’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Jack Myron Hendee (Sidney, New York), who passed away on...