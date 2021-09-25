CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton, NY

Walton calendar: Events coming up

Walton Updates
 7 days ago

(WALTON, NY) Live events are coming to Walton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JAbaB_0c7umrlu00

Camp Get-A-Way (Fall Session)

Delhi, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2420 Arbor Hill Rd, Delhi, NY

Life hardly ever feels “normal” when you have a child struggling with an emotional, behavioral, or mental illness. It’s often lonely and discouraging, even more after this year with disrupted...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08W82F_0c7umrlu00

Manhattan Short

Walton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 31 Gardiner Pl, Walton, NY

The global MANHATTAN SHORT independent film festival is returning to the Walton Theatre: Thursday, September 30th, 2021: 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2nd, 2021: 8:00 p.m. Admission...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdYQM_0c7umrlu00

Join Cub Scouts in New Berlin NY

Unadilla, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 265 Main St, Unadilla, NY

COME JOIN THE FUN! SIGN UP FOR CUB SCOUTS WHO: All Boys & Girls in K to 5th grade WHERE: Unadilla Valley Elementary School Cafeteria WHEN: Monday, September 27th between 6pm and 7pm COST: $98 for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyV1y_0c7umrlu00

Continued Teachings on the Causes to Take Rebirth in Amitabha’s Pure Land of Dewachen – Sun, September 26 – 4:00-6:00pm EDT

Sidney Center, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 618 Buddha Hwy, Sidney Center, NY

Continued Teachings on the Causes to Take Rebirth in Amitabha\'s Pure Land of Dewachen by Ven. Khenpo Tsewang Dongyal Rinpoche Given the exceptional importance and power of practicing for all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fw0MV_0c7umrlu00

Military honors

Sidney, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: E Main St, Sidney, NY

Here is Jack Myron Hendee’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Jack Myron Hendee (Sidney, New York), who passed away on...

