Moorefield, WV

Moorefield calendar: Events coming up

 7 days ago

(MOOREFIELD, WV) Live events are lining up on the Moorefield calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moorefield:

Corazón y Fuego Nights

Fulks Run, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 303 Avenida Aldama, Ensenada, BCN 22830

Te invitamos a pasar un tiempo en nuestra comunidad, tendremos un momento de adoración y un mensaje especial para tu vida.

Morgan Dean Live at Swilled Dog

Upper Tract, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 28 Pendleton County Industrial Park Rd, Upper Tract, WV

Morgan Dean Free Show All Ages -------------- Morgan Dean is a local artist born and raised in the Shenandoah valley and has been playing live music for 7 years. She loves to play Americana...

Matilda

Edinburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 107 Center St, Edinburg, VA

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the...

DC RallyCross Event # 9

Old Fields, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2506 Fish Pond Rd, Old Fields, WV

RallyCross Event # 9 - Entry Fee = $70 TYPICAL Event Schedule No exceptions to registration closing time. Run times are approximate. 7:30 ‐ 8:30 &nb...

Moorefield, WV
