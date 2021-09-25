CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

Concordia events calendar

Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 7 days ago

(CONCORDIA, KS) Concordia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Concordia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptMrD_0c7ump0S00

Concordia Airshow

Concordia, KS

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

The Concordia AirShow will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in conjunction with the 2021 Fly Kansas Air Tour. This event will also be the dedication of the newly completed 4000 ft runway...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQpAU_0c7ump0S00

Jayhusker Racing

Clay Center, KS

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 205 S 12th St, Clay Center, KS

Jayhusker and Truck racing at the Clay County fair grounds dirt track. 6:30 Hot Laps 7:00 racing. K-8 $5 Adult $10 Beer Garden and Full Concessions.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2bN1_0c7ump0S00

Autumn — Beauty at its Best!

Concordia, KS

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 323 E 5th St, Concordia, KS

September 25, 2021 Autumn – Beauty at its Best! Presenters: Marcia Allen, CSJ & Denise Schmitz, CSJ Autumn mirrors the texture and geography of our very soul! Come explore, contemplate, celebrate...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOoBU_0c7ump0S00

Haunted Matinee Tour

Concordia, KS

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:15 PM

Address: 310 West 6th Street, Concordia, KS 66901

Join us for a haunted matinee tour of the Brown Grand Theatre!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKUFo_0c7ump0S00

Fall Fest

Concordia, KS

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

The 38th annual Fall Fest celebration will take place September 25th in downtown Concordia, KS. The annual event brings in over 6,000 visitors to Concordia each year and features activities for...

Learn More

Concordia News Flash

Concordia News Flash

Concordia, KS
