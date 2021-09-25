San Augustine calendar: Coming events

(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) Live events are lining up on the San Augustine calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Augustine area:

Tobaccodoches Cigar Festival 2021 Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 325 East Main Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Join us in the oldest town of Texas for a night of cigars, food, drinks, & entertainment that is sure to be one for the books!

Storytime Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1112 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Join us for singing, stories, and all kinds of silliness at the library!

Adult Art Series: Wire Wrapped Jewelry Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 1112 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Learn to wrap beads and crystals in wire to make rings, necklaces, or earrings!

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1936 North Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Join us for refreshments and a free copy of The House on Mango Street.

Toy Party Sleepover Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Address: 1112 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Bring your favorite stuffed animal and help them prepare for a sleepover at the library!