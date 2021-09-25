Live events coming up in Redwood Falls

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Live events are coming to Redwood Falls.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Redwood Falls:

Aging Mastery Program – Granite Falls begins August 5 Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 155 7th Ave, Granite Falls, MN

Join the Adventure Once a Week! Build your own personal playbook for aging well. This fun, innovative, weekly-program empowers you to take key steps to improve your well-being, add stability to...

Cottonwood, Redwood Farmers Union county convention Lamberton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Join members of Farmers Union from Cottonwood and Redwood counties for their annual county convention. Elect delegates, elect county officers and debate resolutions.

Granite Falls: Linda Mathiasen Exhibit Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 807 Prentice St, Granite Falls, MN

*Makers on the Minnesota (KK Berge Gallery & Granite Area Arts Council) 807 Prentice Street, Granite Falls September 20-Oct. 3: Linda Mathiasen of Granite Falls, City Bench Art Gallery & Gift Shop...

Celebration of life Clara City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 30 2nd Ave NW, Clara City, MN

Here is Mark Rhode’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mark Rhode of Clara City, Minnesota, who passed away on...

Infant Feeding Essentials Class Marshall, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 348 West Main Street, Marshall, MN 56258

Prepare for feeding your baby! This class will cover breastfeeding/chestfeeding, pumping and bottle feeding.