CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redwood Falls, MN

Live events coming up in Redwood Falls

Redwood Falls News Alert
Redwood Falls News Alert
 7 days ago

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Live events are coming to Redwood Falls.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Redwood Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8O23_0c7ummbV00

Aging Mastery Program – Granite Falls begins August 5

Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 155 7th Ave, Granite Falls, MN

Join the Adventure Once a Week! Build your own personal playbook for aging well. This fun, innovative, weekly-program empowers you to take key steps to improve your well-being, add stability to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXaya_0c7ummbV00

Cottonwood, Redwood Farmers Union county convention

Lamberton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Join members of Farmers Union from Cottonwood and Redwood counties for their annual county convention. Elect delegates, elect county officers and debate resolutions.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0ejN_0c7ummbV00

Granite Falls: Linda Mathiasen Exhibit

Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 807 Prentice St, Granite Falls, MN

*Makers on the Minnesota (KK Berge Gallery & Granite Area Arts Council) 807 Prentice Street, Granite Falls September 20-Oct. 3: Linda Mathiasen of Granite Falls, City Bench Art Gallery & Gift Shop...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EIYp_0c7ummbV00

Celebration of life

Clara City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 30 2nd Ave NW, Clara City, MN

Here is Mark Rhode’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mark Rhode of Clara City, Minnesota, who passed away on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bA0B0_0c7ummbV00

Infant Feeding Essentials Class

Marshall, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 348 West Main Street, Marshall, MN 56258

Prepare for feeding your baby! This class will cover breastfeeding/chestfeeding, pumping and bottle feeding.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

$635 million Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Redwood Falls, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Cottonwood, MN
Redwood Falls, MN
Obituaries
City
Marshall, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
Redwood Falls, MN
Government
City
Granite Falls, MN
City
Clara City, MN
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Farmers Union#Sun Oct 10#Mn Makers#Prentice Street
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls, MN
32
Followers
328
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy