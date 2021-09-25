CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonopah, AZ

Live events on the horizon in Tonopah

Tonopah Digest
 7 days ago

(TONOPAH, AZ) Tonopah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tonopah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deezr_0c7umlim00

Blood Drive

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Every two seconds someone in the US needs a blood transfusion. More than 600 blood donors are needed every day to meet the needs of Arizona hospital patients. Let’s do our part and sign up today...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d42Ec_0c7umlim00

Heritage Street Appreciation Gala 2021

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 2239 North Heritage Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Heritage Street Cooks would like to give thanks to all the beautiful people that have made our first year of business possible! RSVP Today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoH5f_0c7umlim00

Movie in the Park- The Lion King

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Join us on September 25th from 7:00 - 9:00pm for Movie in the Park. Long live the King! Watch “Lion King” with us! Where: Festival Foothills Park 26252 W. Desert Vista Blvd. Buckeye, 85396

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Dh0Q_0c7umlim00

Crooked Raven Rider Training Class

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 21026 W Shasta St, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Brush up on your skills or learn a new thing or two. Riders of all levels will benefit from our two day rider training class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JM51K_0c7umlim00

Mafiesta!! 5-8pm

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 26252 W Desert Vista Blvd, Buckeye, AZ

Mafiesta LLC was born in 2020, an year hard to forget. It is a brand new family owned food trailer, created with all our passion, effort and knowledge. Contact us if you want to see us at your...

