Harlan, IA

Live events coming up in Harlan

 7 days ago

(HARLAN, IA) Harlan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Harlan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9yDz_0c7umkq300

MAGIC MALE XXL SHOW | "A MAGIC EXPERIENCE"

Marne, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 105 Washington St, Marne, IA

Girls night out, just turned 21, birthday parties, bachelorette parties, you name it. Showtime ~ 8 o'clock , meet and greet ~ 7 o'clock. About this Event MAGIC MALE XXL SHOW® "A MAGIC EXPERIENCE...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yrCT_0c7umkq300

Myrtue Medical Center Influenza Clinic - Irwin Community Building - Irwin

Irwin, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 504 Ann St, Irwin, IA

Event Name: Myrtue Medical Center Influenza Clinic - Irwin Community Building - Irwin Event Type(s): Community Description: Wednesday, September 29, 9 - 12 pm. For ages 6 months and older. Event...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7zPB_0c7umkq300

Suicide Awareness Community Walk

Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 102 Buck Creek Rd, Atlantic, IA

Help us #EndTheStigma by joining in a free community walk in support of Suicide Awareness Month. All are welcome! 6:30 pm – Local speakers will share their stories 7:00 pm – walk will begin Local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebimD_0c7umkq300

Woodbine Iowa Applefest

Woodbine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 313 Walker St, Woodbine, IA

Western Iowa Apple Festival features one of the areas best and largest Vintage and Collector Car Shows, Craft Show, Flea and Antique Market, a Fine Arts Courtyard, Regional and Local Food Vendors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKPnD_0c7umkq300

Drive-In Movie

Atlantic, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1000 Fair Avenue, Atlantic, IA 50022

Join us Saturday, October 2nd for the Drive-In Movie! This year's movie is 'Hocus Pocus' at the Cass County Fairgrounds.

Harlan, IA
