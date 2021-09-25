Live events on the horizon in Red Bud

(RED BUD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Red Bud calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Red Bud:

D5 Wk 25 MYSTIC OAKS Waterloo, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Address: 643 Ridge Rd, Waterloo, IL

Div 5 Wk 25 Split Tee #1 and #10 MYSTIC OAKS



Music by Bob & Kara Red Bud, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1522 W Market St, Red Bud, IL

Join us after Breakfast on the Bayou for some great tunes by Bob and Kara. They are back at De Vinos and it is time to have fun!!! Bob and Kara will play Sunday, September 26th, 1:30pm to 4:30pm...

Redwing Farm Fall Unicorn Camp Waterloo, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3607 Red Wing Farm Ridge, Waterloo, IL 62298

Join us for a fun filled morning of helping our unicorns in training find their magic and grow their unicorn horns back!

COS Friends & Family Dance Evansville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Join us for a fun night of dancing with friends and family! We will be raising funds to support and expand technology at COS like robotics and 3-D printing. Song recommendations are appreciated...

Arena/Trail Day (Kellers') Waterloo, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Come Ride With Us! Arena and Trail rides hosted by Nathan and Stephanie Keller. Come anytime after 1pm. We will have arena open for riding and will also be taking multiple loops on trails. Open...