Red Bud, IL

Live events on the horizon in Red Bud

Red Bud News Watch
 7 days ago

(RED BUD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Red Bud calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Red Bud:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIiCW_0c7umjxK00

D5 Wk 25 MYSTIC OAKS

Waterloo, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Address: 643 Ridge Rd, Waterloo, IL

Div 5 Wk 25 Split Tee #1 and #10 MYSTIC OAKS\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNtAk_0c7umjxK00

Music by Bob & Kara

Red Bud, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1522 W Market St, Red Bud, IL

Join us after Breakfast on the Bayou for some great tunes by Bob and Kara. They are back at De Vinos and it is time to have fun!!! Bob and Kara will play Sunday, September 26th, 1:30pm to 4:30pm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HlRSC_0c7umjxK00

Redwing Farm Fall Unicorn Camp

Waterloo, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3607 Red Wing Farm Ridge, Waterloo, IL 62298

Join us for a fun filled morning of helping our unicorns in training find their magic and grow their unicorn horns back!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ullwO_0c7umjxK00

COS Friends & Family Dance

Evansville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Join us for a fun night of dancing with friends and family! We will be raising funds to support and expand technology at COS like robotics and 3-D printing. Song recommendations are appreciated...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGv8y_0c7umjxK00

Arena/Trail Day (Kellers')

Waterloo, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Come Ride With Us! Arena and Trail rides hosted by Nathan and Stephanie Keller. Come anytime after 1pm. We will have arena open for riding and will also be taking multiple loops on trails. Open...

Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud, IL
