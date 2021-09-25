CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live events coming up in Wadena

 7 days ago

(WADENA, MN) Wadena has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wadena:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQI9R_0c7umi4b00

Wadena Whirlaways

Staples, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 425 4th St NE, Staples, MN

Come and enjoy two free evenings of fun, fitness, and friendship set to music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVC3s_0c7umi4b00

"My Ascension" Documentary Screening - A Free Community Event

Wadena, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 215 Colfax Ave SW, Wadena, MN 56482

A suicide attempt left 16 y.o. cheerleader Emma Benoit paralyzed, but propelled her to use her painful experience to help others find hope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVFPa_0c7umi4b00

MN04 MN01 MN06 R & J Horse Sales

Verndale, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 16498 US-10, Verndale, MN

The National Barrel Horse Association , headquartered in Augusta, Georgia, is the largest barrel racing organization in the world. In 1992, the NBHA revolutionized the barrel racing industry by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aocYq_0c7umi4b00

Meet Me At The Pumpkin Patch

Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

2nd annual Meet Me At The Pumpkin Patch. It is happening on Saturday, September 25th at 4pm. Join us for hay rides at the pumpkin patch. There will be a fire to visit around and bean hole...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aykOm_0c7umi4b00

Staples Area Farmers Market

Staples, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 49725 Co Rd 83, Staples, MN

Staples Area Farmers Market is open every Thursday from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. Pick up locally grown vegetables, fresh baked goods, salsas, honey, syrup, eggs and more! Located at Lakewood Health...

