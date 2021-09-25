Live events coming up in Wadena
(WADENA, MN) Wadena has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wadena:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 425 4th St NE, Staples, MN
Come and enjoy two free evenings of fun, fitness, and friendship set to music.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 215 Colfax Ave SW, Wadena, MN 56482
A suicide attempt left 16 y.o. cheerleader Emma Benoit paralyzed, but propelled her to use her painful experience to help others find hope.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 16498 US-10, Verndale, MN
The National Barrel Horse Association , headquartered in Augusta, Georgia, is the largest barrel racing organization in the world. In 1992, the NBHA revolutionized the barrel racing industry by...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM
2nd annual Meet Me At The Pumpkin Patch. It is happening on Saturday, September 25th at 4pm. Join us for hay rides at the pumpkin patch. There will be a fire to visit around and bean hole...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Address: 49725 Co Rd 83, Staples, MN
Staples Area Farmers Market is open every Thursday from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. Pick up locally grown vegetables, fresh baked goods, salsas, honey, syrup, eggs and more! Located at Lakewood Health...
