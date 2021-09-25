Live events coming up in Wadena

(WADENA, MN) Wadena has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wadena:

Wadena Whirlaways Staples, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 425 4th St NE, Staples, MN

Come and enjoy two free evenings of fun, fitness, and friendship set to music.

"My Ascension" Documentary Screening - A Free Community Event Wadena, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 215 Colfax Ave SW, Wadena, MN 56482

A suicide attempt left 16 y.o. cheerleader Emma Benoit paralyzed, but propelled her to use her painful experience to help others find hope.

MN04 MN01 MN06 R & J Horse Sales Verndale, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 16498 US-10, Verndale, MN

The National Barrel Horse Association , headquartered in Augusta, Georgia, is the largest barrel racing organization in the world. In 1992, the NBHA revolutionized the barrel racing industry by...

Meet Me At The Pumpkin Patch Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

2nd annual Meet Me At The Pumpkin Patch. It is happening on Saturday, September 25th at 4pm. Join us for hay rides at the pumpkin patch. There will be a fire to visit around and bean hole...

Staples Area Farmers Market Staples, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 49725 Co Rd 83, Staples, MN

Staples Area Farmers Market is open every Thursday from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. Pick up locally grown vegetables, fresh baked goods, salsas, honey, syrup, eggs and more! Located at Lakewood Health...