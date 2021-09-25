Licking calendar: Coming events
(LICKING, MO) Licking is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Licking:
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 422 Hawthorn St, Houston, MO
Missouri State University-West Plains adult education and literacy classes are held Monday and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 422 Hawthorn, Houston. Call 417-967-2372...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 208 S Main St, Licking, MO
Season: Summer Market Hours: May 19 - October, 2021Every Wednesday and Saturday, 8:00am - 12:00pm Location: 208 South Main Street
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 322 HWY Z, Saint Robert, MO 65584
Building communities and meeting neighbors at a coffee connect. A special event for military families new and seasoned to Fort Leonard Wood.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 7804 MO-17, Houston, MO
Celebrate Recovery meeting is 6:00pm at Faith Fellowship Church in Houston, MO. Meetings are free and open to the public.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 114 J.H. Williamson Drive, Saint Robert, MO 65584
Extremicon is a Comicon/Horrorcon with Artists, Cosplay, Cosplay Contest, Celebrity Guests, Vendors, Comics, Giveaways, Shows, and more.
Comments / 0