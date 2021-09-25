Live events on the horizon in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, ME) Fairfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

Book Bites! Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

Enjoy tasty tidbits of our new children's chapter book collection. You may discover your family's new favorite book!

Pre-Halloween Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

HAPPY PRE-HALLOWEEN !!! We want to kick off the beginning of October with a Devils + Angels kickback 😈 -- but there's a catch -- We want to challenge...

Super Raffle Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 21 College Ave, Waterville, ME

Join us for the Mid-Maine Chamber Super Raffle Dinner, sponsored by Maine State Credit Union, at The Elm, College Ave., Waterville. “A Night at the Lodge” will be a whole new experience with a new...

Seesaw App for Educators F21 Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1 Brooklyn Ave, Waterville, ME

In this class students will learn all about their sewing machine! Learn to sew simple projects such as a pillowcase and a bag. We’ll have discussions about fabrics, threads, and all parts of your...

Downtown Waterville Farmers Market Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Front St, Waterville, ME

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 6, 2021 - November 18, 2021Every Thursday, 2pm - 6pm Location:South Parking lot at Head of the Falls Park