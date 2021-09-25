Events on the Alva calendar

(ALVA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Alva calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alva area:

Columbian 850 Bu Grain Bin Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Columbian 850 Bu Grain Bin, Marathon 1.5 Hp Electric Motor, Hutchinson Auger, NOTE: Buyer Must Disassemble And Have Removed By November 1, 2021

Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Medicine Lodge, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Events include Peace Treaty Pageant Reenactment, Peace Treaty Powwow, Peace Treaty's Kansas Championship Ranch Rodeo, Peace Treaty Parades, and Peace Treaty's Historical Night Show & much more!

College Fair Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 709 Oklahoma Blvd, Alva, OK

College Fair at Northwestern open to high school seniors to learn about colleges. Student Center Ballroom. Contact Name : Matt Adair Contact E-Mail Address : wmadair@nwosu.edu Contact Phone Number...

250R Legends Tour Waynoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Bring your atc/trx 250r to what will be the largest gathering in the country!!! We can’t do it without each and every one of you. Come enjoy the sand dunes, barrel races, show and shine, and our...