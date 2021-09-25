CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, MA

Events on the Rockport calendar

Rockport Bulletin
Rockport Bulletin
 7 days ago

(ROCKPORT, MA) Live events are coming to Rockport.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rockport:



Cape Ann Museum Green Opening Celebration

Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Reserve Tickets Reserve Tickets on Eventbrite // Saturday, September 25 from 10:00 – 5:00 pmCAM Green, 13 Poplar Street, Gloucester, MAAdmission is free but registration is required On Saturday...



ALight on MARS – an outdoor exhibition

Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1157 Washington St, Gloucester, MA

Manship will host a site-specific outdoor exhibition with work by sixteen members of the Boston Sculptors Gallery at Starfield. Their installations are inspired by the Manship Artists Residency’s...



Residency Review Exhibit for Mary Rose O'Connell

Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 196 Main St, Gloucester, MA

Join us Saturday, September 25th from 4-6PM to celebrate the culmination of the 2021 Cape Ann Artist Residency program with this year’s resident artist Mary Rose O'Connell. Residency Review Solo...



Artisan Market

Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Cape Ann TimeBank’s first annual Artisans Market will feature hand-crafted items from 20 local artisans. Get a head start on your holiday shopping with Sea Glass art, Jewelry, Pottery...



Fortuny at the Castle

Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 80 Hesperus Ave, Gloucester, MA

Haute Couture Returns to Hammond Castle Museum with Display of Mario Fortuny Gowns! Throughout September see the two vintage Mario Fortuny gowns on display at the Museum.\n

