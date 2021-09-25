Flora events calendar

(FLORA, IL) Live events are coming to Flora.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Flora:

Blood Drive Olney, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 400 W Main St, Olney, IL

American Red Cross Blood Drive - Open to the public.

IHSA Girls High School - Regional Golf Tournament — RICHLAND GOLF CLUB Olney, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 5499 IL-130, Olney, IL

The Richland Golf Club is excited to host the 2021 IHSA Girls Regional Golf Tournament. Course will be closed for this event. Golf Carts available to be rented from the clubhouse.

Fall Craft Fair 2021 Kinmundy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6260 Gesell Rd, Kinmundy, IL

Kinmundy Log Cabin Village Annual Fall Craft Fair. Last two weekends in September. Saturday 10-5 Sunday 10-4 Variety of vendors and food along with tours of the cabins.

State Senator Darren Bailey’s Voter Registration Drive Flora, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 445 Emory Ave, Flora, IL

In honor of National Voter Registration Day, Senator Darren Bailey is teaming up with Clay Electric Cooperative Inc. and Co-Ops Vote to provide constituents with a convenient opportunity to...

Rotary Club of Richland County @ Olde Tyme Steakhaus – Olney, IL Olney, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 311 S Kitchell Ave, Olney, IL

Rotary Club of Richland County @ Olde Tyme Steakhaus – Olney, IL – Wednesdays at 12 PM – 1 PM – The Rotary Club of Richland County is a service based organization out of Olney, IL. We meet every...