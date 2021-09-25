What’s up Osceola: Local events calendar

(OSCEOLA, IA) Osceola has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Osceola:

The Enchanted Pig: A Musical Tale by Jonathon Dove & Alasdair Middleton Indianola, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 513 North D Street, Indianola, IA 50125

Princess Flora weds a Pig! The Enchanted Pig is a fantastical musical story that is funny, tender, and miraculous.

Hidden Madison County Winterset, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 611 IA-92, Winterset, IA

Join the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Madison County Development Group on Thursday, September 30, 2021 to explore "Hidden Madison County" - a business-based field trip to parts of...

Murder In Manhattan- Murder Mystery Indianola, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 126 West Ashland Avenue, Indianola, IA 50125

Sign up today for this fun, interactive Murder Mystery! What a perfect afternoon to attend- HALLOWEEN!

ACLS Training (Full Course) Chariton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1200 N 7th St, Chariton, IA

This is a full course for those needing their ACLS certification. For the renewal course, please see our events tab. This advanced course highlights the importance of high-performance team...

Patch Crafts Winterset, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2425 Hiatt Apple Rd, Winterset, IA

Join us for Patch Crafts!! Each Sunday we will offer a variety of crafts and supplies to create and enjoy with your friends and family! This event is FREE with your paid admission. All of our...