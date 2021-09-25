CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, IA

What’s up Osceola: Local events calendar

 7 days ago

(OSCEOLA, IA) Osceola has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Osceola:

The Enchanted Pig: A Musical Tale by Jonathon Dove & Alasdair Middleton

Indianola, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 513 North D Street, Indianola, IA 50125

Princess Flora weds a Pig! The Enchanted Pig is a fantastical musical story that is funny, tender, and miraculous.

Hidden Madison County

Winterset, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 611 IA-92, Winterset, IA

Join the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Madison County Development Group on Thursday, September 30, 2021 to explore "Hidden Madison County" - a business-based field trip to parts of...

Murder In Manhattan- Murder Mystery

Indianola, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 126 West Ashland Avenue, Indianola, IA 50125

Sign up today for this fun, interactive Murder Mystery! What a perfect afternoon to attend- HALLOWEEN!

ACLS Training (Full Course)

Chariton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1200 N 7th St, Chariton, IA

This is a full course for those needing their ACLS certification. For the renewal course, please see our events tab. This advanced course highlights the importance of high-performance team...

Patch Crafts

Winterset, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 2425 Hiatt Apple Rd, Winterset, IA

Join us for Patch Crafts!! Each Sunday we will offer a variety of crafts and supplies to create and enjoy with your friends and family! This event is FREE with your paid admission. All of our...

With Osceola Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

