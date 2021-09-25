CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris, MN

Live events Morris — what’s coming up

Morris Post
Morris Post
 7 days ago

(MORRIS, MN) Morris is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morris:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329MIX_0c7umVY200

NPLD USFWS, Morris Wetlands Management District

Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 43875 230th St, Morris, MN

Our NPLD seed harvest events have been a huge asset to our prairie reconstruction efforts. There are many native species that are not available or are very expensive on the commercial market, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39NRGQ_0c7umVY200

Casino Night

Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join the podcasters of The Good, the Dan, and the Florida Man for a live Stand up show here in Morris! The show is free, get there early to save your seats!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LE2Cu_0c7umVY200

Culture Hour

Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Culture Hour is an opportunity for the campus community to share aspects of their culture, identity or interests. All are welcome to attend!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Atsq7_0c7umVY200

MUSIC @ RFV Kyle Colby

Glenwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 21505 Selnes Rd, Glenwood, MN

We are excited to have Kyle back for live music on our patio.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfLn4_0c7umVY200

Pope County Farmers Market

Glenwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 809 S Lake Shore Dr, Glenwood, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 8:30AM - 11:30AM June 15 - August 31, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pm Location: Parking Lot, South of

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

$635 million Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#St Morris#Npld#The Florida Man
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenwood, MN
City
Morris, MN
State
Florida State
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Morris Post

Morris Post

Morris, MN
17
Followers
316
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morris Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy