Live events Morris — what’s coming up

(MORRIS, MN) Morris is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morris:

NPLD USFWS, Morris Wetlands Management District Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 43875 230th St, Morris, MN

Our NPLD seed harvest events have been a huge asset to our prairie reconstruction efforts. There are many native species that are not available or are very expensive on the commercial market, and...

Casino Night Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join the podcasters of The Good, the Dan, and the Florida Man for a live Stand up show here in Morris! The show is free, get there early to save your seats!

Culture Hour Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Culture Hour is an opportunity for the campus community to share aspects of their culture, identity or interests. All are welcome to attend!

MUSIC @ RFV Kyle Colby Glenwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 21505 Selnes Rd, Glenwood, MN

We are excited to have Kyle back for live music on our patio.

Pope County Farmers Market Glenwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 809 S Lake Shore Dr, Glenwood, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 8:30AM - 11:30AM June 15 - August 31, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pm Location: Parking Lot, South of