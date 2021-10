Shonda Rhimes is now officially the Empress of Netflix, thanks to the massive success of Bridgerton and a rare look under Netflix’s data hood. “We’re trying to be more transparent with talent, with the market,” Ted Sarandos said Monday, making no bones that the streamer’s info is still is “a big black box, mostly.” Speaking today at the Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, the streamer’s co-CEO did drop some slides full of metrics that showed Season 1 of Rhimes’ period drama is the most initially watched and most engaged with series on the service. Additionally, this self-described attempt to be “more transparent”...

