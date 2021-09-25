Events on the Disputanta calendar

(DISPUTANTA, VA) Disputanta is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Disputanta:

Gathering of the Clans Prince George County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Gathering of the Clans is on Facebook. To connect with Gathering of the Clans, join Facebook today.

A Quaint Vintage Market Prince George, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 5503 Ruffin Road, Prince George, VA 23875

Shop till you drop at The Barns of Kanak located in Prince George with over 100 local vendors. Furniture, decor, gifts, food and more!

Saturday, October 9th Paint & Sip at The M.O.B. Wives Restaurant Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3849 South Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805

Sip a Drink, Eat a Meal while Painting a Picture ~

Open House @ 22441 Cabin Point Road, Disputanta - Sat Sep 25 2021 Disputanta, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Browse 20 homes for sale in 23842, Disputanta. View prices, photos, virtual tours, schools, permit info, neighborhood guides, noise levels, and more.

The Prophetic Remnant Presents: The "Go" Movement Conference Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 1870 Grimes Road, Petersburg, VA 23805

Three day event full of worship, ministry, the prophetic and deliverance.