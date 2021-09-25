CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disputanta, VA

Events on the Disputanta calendar

Disputanta Journal
Disputanta Journal
 7 days ago

(DISPUTANTA, VA) Disputanta is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Disputanta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOWux_0c7umPFg00

Gathering of the Clans

Prince George County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Gathering of the Clans is on Facebook. To connect with Gathering of the Clans, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPpdf_0c7umPFg00

A Quaint Vintage Market

Prince George, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 5503 Ruffin Road, Prince George, VA 23875

Shop till you drop at The Barns of Kanak located in Prince George with over 100 local vendors. Furniture, decor, gifts, food and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U3QBs_0c7umPFg00

Saturday, October 9th Paint & Sip at The M.O.B. Wives Restaurant

Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3849 South Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805

Sip a Drink, Eat a Meal while Painting a Picture ~

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1npheC_0c7umPFg00

Open House @ 22441 Cabin Point Road, Disputanta - Sat Sep 25 2021

Disputanta, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Browse 20 homes for sale in 23842, Disputanta. View prices, photos, virtual tours, schools, permit info, neighborhood guides, noise levels, and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e5sVz_0c7umPFg00

The Prophetic Remnant Presents: The "Go" Movement Conference

Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 1870 Grimes Road, Petersburg, VA 23805

Three day event full of worship, ministry, the prophetic and deliverance.

Learn More

Disputanta Journal

Disputanta Journal

Disputanta, VA
ABOUT

With Disputanta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

