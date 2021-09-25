Coming soon: Fairfield events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

Fairfield Today
Fairfield Today
 7 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Live events are lining up on the Fairfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207qJD_0c7umMqj00

Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Fairfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 318 Moody St, Fairfield, TX

Come and Go Event from 9am-11am RSVP Required Join us for pancakes and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRtrW_0c7umMqj00

LEARN HOW TO BECOME A HOME-BASED TRAVEL AGENT! (Mexia, Texas)

Mexia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 820 W Milam St, Mexia, TX

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKSwh_0c7umMqj00

Strut Down Beaton

Corsicana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 113 N Beaton, Corsicana, TX 75110

Join us in our Historic Downtown for an outdoor fashion show featuring the Fall lines from our downtown boutiques.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuKRF_0c7umMqj00

Limestone Animal Rescue Adoption Shelter Spay-ghetti Dinner & Auction

Groesbeck, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 106 East Navasota Street, Groesbeck, TX 76642

Limestone Animal Rescue Adoption Shelter is hosting our annual Spay-ghetti Dinner & Silent Auction, Saturday, September 25, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZrJ2S_0c7umMqj00

An Evening On Main

Teague, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 406 Main St, Teague, TX

Come spend an evening in the quaint town of Teague, Tx, for a one of a kind experience like no other! We have about 50 vendors coming including locally grown vegetables, honey, pickled products...

ABOUT

With Fairfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

