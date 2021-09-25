Coming soon: Fairfield events

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Live events are lining up on the Fairfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus Fairfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 318 Moody St, Fairfield, TX

Come and Go Event from 9am-11am RSVP Required Join us for pancakes and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

LEARN HOW TO BECOME A HOME-BASED TRAVEL AGENT! (Mexia, Texas) Mexia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 820 W Milam St, Mexia, TX

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

Strut Down Beaton Corsicana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 113 N Beaton, Corsicana, TX 75110

Join us in our Historic Downtown for an outdoor fashion show featuring the Fall lines from our downtown boutiques.

Limestone Animal Rescue Adoption Shelter Spay-ghetti Dinner & Auction Groesbeck, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 106 East Navasota Street, Groesbeck, TX 76642

Limestone Animal Rescue Adoption Shelter is hosting our annual Spay-ghetti Dinner & Silent Auction, Saturday, September 25, 2021.

An Evening On Main Teague, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 406 Main St, Teague, TX

Come spend an evening in the quaint town of Teague, Tx, for a one of a kind experience like no other! We have about 50 vendors coming including locally grown vegetables, honey, pickled products...