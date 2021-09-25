CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingfisher, OK

Kingfisher calendar: What's coming up

Kingfisher Post
Kingfisher Post
 7 days ago

(KINGFISHER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Kingfisher calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingfisher:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xtyv1_0c7umK5H00

Route 66 Pony Bridge Cruise

El Reno, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 407 S Choctaw Ave, El Reno, OK 73036

Cruise the Historic Route 66 Pony Bridge between El Reno and Weatherford!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpFzb_0c7umK5H00

Insider Returns to The Centre Theatre

El Reno, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 South Bickford Avenue, El Reno, OK 73036

The Waiting is over...the boys return to downtown El Reno with their meticulously authentic performance of Tom Petty's great catalogue!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jk4fW_0c7umK5H00

Legislative Breakfast

El Reno, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Address: 1300 S Country Club Rd, El Reno, OK

Join us for breakfast as we listen to Field Reps from Senator Inhofe and Congressman Lucas, as well as OK Rep Baker and Canadian Co Commissioner Jack Stewart.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JoMTR_0c7umK5H00

The Ascent February 10-13, 2022

Kingfisher, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Address: County Road N2740, Kingfisher, OK 73750

This is a weekend just for men!  We will escape to the BEAUTIFUL Cedar Gate resort in Kingfisher, Oklahoma

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0yva_0c7umK5H00

Southern Belles with a Twist: A Social Dining Event

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 6432 West Memorial Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73142

Ladies get dressed! Fellas get dressed! Join us for this social dining event where we will be discussing RELATIONSHIPS!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

$635 million Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
El Reno, OK
Government
City
El Reno, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Kingfisher, OK
City
Weatherford, OK
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Petty
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Kingfisher Post

Kingfisher Post

Kingfisher, OK
31
Followers
305
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingfisher Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy