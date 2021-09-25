Live events coming up in Fort Plain

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(FORT PLAIN, NY) Live events are lining up on the Fort Plain calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Plain area:

Crochet!

Little Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 10 Waverly Pl, Little Falls, NY

Instructor John Ossowski will teach you how to crochet. Free, all supplies provided. Class size is limited to 6 people, Registration is required. To register, call (315) 823-1542. For more...

315 Foodies World Record Charcuterie

Little Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 247 Burwell St, Little Falls, NY

Live Music | Craft Beer | Food Trucks | Kids Zone | QB54 TournamentMembers of 315 Foodies can create a 1’x1’ section of the board (150 sections). There’s no fee to participate, ingredients are...

Make a Mask Lariat

Little Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 10 Waverly Pl, Little Falls, NY

Do you wish your mask was a bit more stylish? Join us on September the 28th when Laurie Uhlig will show you how to make a mask lariat! Free, all supplies provided. All ages welcome, but younger...

Learn More
Beginner and Advanced Tai Chi

Little Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:25 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:15 AM

Address: 403 Canal Pl, Little Falls, NY

Class Title Beginner / Advanced Tai Chi Instructor Rosann Scalise Dates Thursday mornings, Beginners 9:25am-10:15am, Advanced 10:15am-11:15am Sessions Session I – Sept 9 thru Oct 21, Session II –...

Learn More
Fritz Vogt Drawings: A Sense of Place

Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, NY

Exhibition of Fritz Vogt drawings from the late 1800s of local and regional farms, homes and businesses.

Learn More

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Registration#Ny Live Music
