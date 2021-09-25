Wautoma calendar: Events coming up

(WAUTOMA, WI) Wautoma is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wautoma:

Memorial service Berlin, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Find the obituary of William “Bill” Goetsch (1937 - 2021) from Merrill, WI. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Halloween #2 Wild Rose, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: W5449 Archer Ln, Wild Rose, WI

Join us for Halloween #2! You may also like the following events from Evergreen Campsites and Resort

Wautoma Public Library Game Time Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 410 W Main St, Wautoma, WI

Free game time at the Wautoma Public Library. Games are provided or bring your own! Individuals and families are welcome.

Prince of Peace, ELCA Coloma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 409 N Slater St, Coloma, WI

Weekly church service 9 am Prince of Peace, ELCA Church Service 409 N Slater Street Coloma, WI 54930 In-person & … Read More »



PRE-REGISTER! BYBS 2022 Season TOURNAMENT TEAM TRYOUTS Berlin, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Berlin, WI

PLEASE PRE-REGISTER! 👇🏻 https://forms.gle/JWYpmXXapM3KMNQ49 Pre-Registration Deadline: Friday, September 22nd BYBS will be holding tryouts for 2022 Season TRAVELING TOURNAMENT TEAMS on Sunday...