Childress, TX

Live events on the horizon in Childress

 7 days ago

(CHILDRESS, TX) Childress is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Childress area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijPxz_0c7um8Zo00

Memorial

Hollis, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 417 E Broadway St, Hollis, OK

Find the obituary of Buddy Kevin Driver (1971 - 2021) from Hollis, OK. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xujk0_0c7um8Zo00

Snag Your Table

Turkey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd St, Turkey, TX

Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05uplg_0c7um8Zo00

Bart Crow at Hotel Turkey

Turkey, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261

An intimate night at Hotel Turkey with one of the all time Texas Great's, Bart Crow!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xGvY_0c7um8Zo00

Quanah, TX

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 410 E 11th St, Quanah, TX

Stock My Pond visits Pease River Supply in Quanah, TX. The truck will have channel cat, large mouth bass, black crappie, bluegill, hybrid bluegill, red ear bream, and fathead minnows. Find out...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmtTn_0c7um8Zo00

Dutch Oven Cooking

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Come see what we've got cookin'! Join us at Copper Breaks State Park and savor the flavor of years gone by! Learn the basics of cooking in the camp Dutch oven, a bit of history about cast iron and...

ABOUT

With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

