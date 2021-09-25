Brady events coming up

(BRADY, TX) Brady is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brady:

Wine Tasting and Pairing with Texas Heritage Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 120 Fort McKavitt St, Mason, TX

All events in Mason, Texas, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Mason like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Acolyte Sunday — First UMC Brady Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 401 S Blackburn St, Brady, TX

On this Sunday we will take time to recognize all our Acolytes and the amazing ministry they provide to the church. They usher in the light of Christ reminding us all that we are in the presence...

Genussvolle Weinwanderung mit Weinprobe in der Pfalz Castell, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: Hauptstraße 86, 76831 Göcklingen

Sie sind gerne in der Natur unterwegs und wollten schon immer mehr über den Anbau von Wein erfahren?

Odeon Theater Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 122 Moody St, Mason, TX

The Odeon Theater in Mason, TX, presents first-run movies and classic movies, live music concerts and performances in the oldest continually operated theater in west Texas.

TLCAA Varsity Football @ Brookesmith Brookesmith, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

The Brookesmith (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Texas Leadership Charter Academy - Abilene (Abilene, TX) on Friday, September 3 @ 7:30p.