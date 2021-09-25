CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brady, TX

Brady events coming up

Brady Updates
Brady Updates
 7 days ago

(BRADY, TX) Brady is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brady:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4awZ_0c7uluSI00

Wine Tasting and Pairing with Texas Heritage

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 120 Fort McKavitt St, Mason, TX

All events in Mason, Texas, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Mason like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o29tC_0c7uluSI00

Acolyte Sunday — First UMC Brady

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 401 S Blackburn St, Brady, TX

On this Sunday we will take time to recognize all our Acolytes and the amazing ministry they provide to the church. They usher in the light of Christ reminding us all that we are in the presence...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10M7TL_0c7uluSI00

Genussvolle Weinwanderung mit Weinprobe in der Pfalz

Castell, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: Hauptstraße 86, 76831 Göcklingen

Sie sind gerne in der Natur unterwegs und wollten schon immer mehr über den Anbau von Wein erfahren?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wJO4_0c7uluSI00

Odeon Theater

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 122 Moody St, Mason, TX

The Odeon Theater in Mason, TX, presents first-run movies and classic movies, live music concerts and performances in the oldest continually operated theater in west Texas.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dMHNG_0c7uluSI00

TLCAA Varsity Football @ Brookesmith

Brookesmith, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

The Brookesmith (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Texas Leadership Charter Academy - Abilene (Abilene, TX) on Friday, September 3 @ 7:30p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

$635 million Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Brady, TX
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Movies#Live Events#The Odeon Theater
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Brady Updates

Brady Updates

Brady, TX
44
Followers
292
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brady Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy