TSA seeing troubling trend of passengers trying to bring guns on planes

ORLANDO, Fla. — A troubling trend is happening across the Sunshine State.

Travelers are attempting to bring loaded guns with them on airplanes.

In recent weeks, Transportation Security Administration agents at Orlando International Airport have found six guns from passengers trying to pass through security.

With more people traveling these days, TSA agents are finding more and more passengers trying to bring loaded guns with them on planes.

“It’s stupid. They’re going to get caught. I mean it’s going to happen,” said airline passenger Ella Woodruf.

Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa are all on the top ten list from across the country for passengers trying to violate this federal law.

The TSA says it’s dangerous for a number of reasons - even if someone doesn’t mean to cause harm— the weapons could go off accidentally if someone throws around their luggage.

Kory Urry says he trusts TSA to catch them before they get onboard.

“People are crazy. Humans are humans, but most times they catch the problem,” said Urry.

Agents at Orlando International Airport found 80 guns so far this year, including three loaded ones this past Friday, and three more the week prior.

Fort Lauderdale has already broken its record for the number of guns found at the TSA check, which was set in 2019 at 100. They’ve already found 103 so far this year.

In Tampa, they have confiscated 71 guns.

If you do want to travel with a gun, it needs to be unloaded, declared and packed safely in your checked luggage.

If passengers don’t comply, they could face jail time and a nearly $14,000 fine.

“It’s kind of stupid on their part. You’re going to get caught by TSA,” Woodruf added.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s also seeing more cases of unruly passengers this year.

Here at Orlando International, issues range from people refusing to wear a face mask to vaping on board.