What’s up Mount Shasta: Local events calendar

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Mount Shasta has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mount Shasta:

Samhain Night Sound Healing Walk in Mount Shasta Weed, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:55 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 3935 Stewart Springs Rd, Weed, CA 96094

Join us for a meditative walk blending Celtic contemplation practices, forest bathing, and the celestial sounds of crystal singing bowls.

FREE SUNDAY TRAINING Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 2216 E Oberlin Rd, Yreka, CA

Our free Sunday sessions are open to the public and are an excellent way for you to help your dog acquire important socialization skills with other dogs as well as other owners. It is also a great...

Spa and Rest Retreat – Bay, Sacramento and Redwood Coast Trinity Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 581 Carrville Loop Road, Trinity Center, CA

Join us for a time of tranquility in the beautiful serene mountains of Northern California. This retreat is perfect for someone that wants to get pampered! The agenda includes meditation, yoga...

Fall Festival Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2700 S Kidder Creek Rd, Etna, CA

This year we will be running Fall Fest over multiple weekends! We will be offering a fun filled family day with Apple Picking, BBQ, Camp store, Pony Rides, Pond Time, Laser Tag and High Ropes and...

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.