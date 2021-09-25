CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watseka, IL

Live events Watseka — what's coming up

Watseka Updates
Watseka Updates
 7 days ago

(WATSEKA, IL) Watseka is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Watseka area:

Larry Anthony

Hoopeston, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 112 E Main St, Hoopeston, IL

Emerging from the vibrant nightlife of Chicago, Larry Anthony’s thought provoking, RnB-infused pop is taking him from starry-eyed songwriter to non-stop touring artist//p...

Parking Lot Party

Hoopeston, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 112 E Main St, Hoopeston, IL

Get excited for our Parking Lot Party! Sunday, September 26th mark your calendar for a day filled with great music and great food! Lockhart Angus will be grilling burgers and steak sandwiches, our...

Dinner with the Old Bags

Kankakee, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 803 South 8th Avenue, Kankakee, IL 60901

Dinner, entertainment and silent auction to raise money for non profits through out Kankakee County.

Winds of Revival Fall Tent Meeting

Morocco, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Join us at our Fall Winds of Revival Tent Meeting! We will be meeting on the property of the River Church Morocco at 503 E. Beaver Street. Our Special Guest Ministers are Pastors Darin & Korene...

Freak-Out at the Fowler 2021

Fowler, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 111 E 5th St, Fowler, IN

Join us on September 25th, 2021 for the annual Freak-Out at The Fowler! There will be paranormal vendors, walking tours of haunted locations, night investigations, food and fun for everyone...

Watseka Updates

Watseka Updates

Watseka, IL
ABOUT

With Watseka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

