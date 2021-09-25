What’s up Algona: Local events calendar

(ALGONA, IA) Live events are coming to Algona.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Algona area:

Health Night Humboldt, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Join us for fun mid week health night in Humboldt! We will start with a pop up POUND fitness class in the park (weather permitting, will move indoors if needed) then make our way to Nicole's for...

[ONSITE] Transformational Body, Mind & Soul Workshop in Kuala Lumpur Titonka, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 8 Jalan Kiara, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur 50480

Need a leap of change to a better version of yourself? This one is made for specifically to those who are brave enough to embrace change

Mimosa Sunday Music with Adam Whitehead Humboldt, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1645 220th St, Humboldt, IA

Mimosa Sunday live music featuring Adam Whitehead from 1pm-3pm. singer/songwriter performing original songs and also a number of covers acoustic rock, folk, country. Open 10am-4pm with stone oven...

Fairy Houses & Gnome Hut Clay Sculptures - Kids Humboldt, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 906 Sumner Ave, Humboldt, IA

Instructor- Madalyn Vorrie 09/23/2021 Adult Class-Thursday Night 6:30 - 8:30pm 09/25/2021 Kids (6-12)- Saturday Morning 10am-12pm. Max. 16 in each class Min. 4 to hold class Location - The...

Iowa Sire Stakes at Humboldt Humboldt, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Join us for the last race day of the 2021 season!! Iowa-sired horses will take center stage at Humboldt. Post time is 12:30pm CDT. Look for giveaways and bring everyone out for the fun!!