Newport, VT

Live events coming up in Newport

 7 days ago

(NEWPORT, VT) Live events are coming to Newport.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newport area:

Room/Board for Circling Europe SAS at the Monastic Academy 2020-2021

Lowell, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 751 Page Road, Lowell, VT 05847

Room, Board, and Shuttle registration for CE SAS at the Monastic Academy in Lowell, VT. Starts March 2021.

NFL Ticket

Newport, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 150 Main St, Newport, VT

Join The Warehouse restaurant in Newport, VT for NFL Football, click for more information

Cantina Night and $2 Drafts

West Glover, Glover, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 161 County Rd, West Glover, VT

Every Tuesday, join Parker Pie, Co restaurant in West Glover for their Cantina Night. A rotating weekly menu of Mexican inspired food and delicious tacos paired with $2 select beers makes for a...

The Philosophy & Practices of Yoga — Rootstock Retreat

Glover, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

The history and philosophy of yoga is remarkably vast and poetic: many curious individuals crave access to understanding the sacred context & depth. Yoga scholars say that there is not one yoga...

Political Leef Peeping September 26th at 2pm

Glover, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 753 Heights Rd, Glover, VT

Bread & Puppet welcomes the public to our Annual Political Leaf Peeping, where we will celebrate the glorious fall landscape and the completion of another summer season with an afternoon of music...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Tacos#Shuttle#Ce Sas#The Monastic Academy#Nfl Football#Parker Pie#Mexican#Vt Bread Puppet
Newport Today

Newport Today

Newport, VT
ABOUT

With Newport Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

