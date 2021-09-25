CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, MT

Coming soon: Sidney events

 7 days ago

(SIDNEY, MT) Sidney is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sidney area:

2021 Coyote Legends Banquet

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 320 1st Ave E, Williston, ND

Help us celebrate the 2020 and 2021 Coyote Legend inductees!

Fall Outdoor Pots

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3515 W Front St, Williston, ND

This is the one. . . We've done "Spring Pots", we've done "Holiday Pots"... Enter "Fall Outdoor Pots". This one should be a LOT of fun! Register you and your friend(s) for this exciting fall...

Cub Scout Info & Sign-Up

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 704 17th Ave W, Williston, ND

Learn about Cub Scout Pack 4378 and the fun things we do! In Scouting, elementary-age boys and girls start with their best right now selves and grow into their very best future selves! The fun...

Williston Downtowners Farmers Market

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hour: July 10 - October 16, 2021 Saturdays, 9am - 12pm Location:Corner of Main Street and 2nd Ave East

Trivia

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Trivia at 213 11th St W, Williston, ND 58801-5125, United States on Wed Sep 22 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Updates

Sidney Updates

Sidney, MT
ABOUT

With Sidney Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

