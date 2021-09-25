Quitman calendar: What's coming up

(QUITMAN, TX) Quitman is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Quitman area:

The Music of Simon & Garfunkel by Swearingen & Kel Winnsboro, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Market St., Winnsboro, TX 75494

Swearingen & Kelli recreate the music, memories and magic of the most famous folk-rock duo of our time, Simon & Garfunkel.

Benefit Concert For Kelly Moore (Cowboy Up, Cowboy Tough!) Mineola, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1150 Newsome St., Mineola, TX 75773

Benefit Concert for Kelly Moore. Performances by Casey Rivers, Jay Michaels, Steve Davis and more! Only 400 seats so get your tickets now!!

Eat out with the Sound of the Swarm Mineola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Have a night out and “Eat with the Sound of the Swarm” Tuesday, September 28th from 4:30 - 7:30 15% of sales goes back to the band!

Paul Family Bluegrass Concert Quitman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 155 FM 14, Quitman, TX

The Paul Family are a family of seven that strive daily to draw nearer to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We feature traditional southern gospel hymns with a mix of contemporary or "new grass...

Moto X-Treame Circus | Winnsboro, TX Winnsboro, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 600 Wheeler Drive, Winnsboro, TX 75494

Welcome to the original Moto X-Treme Circus Show! Get ready for a high-energy adrenaline rushing show. Combining action sports with the most