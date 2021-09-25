Muscadine Bloodline Drops Bad*ss Acoustic Version Of “Dyin’ For A Livin'”

Muscadine Bloodline, them boys can do it all.

They can sing some sappy songs about loving your wife, kickin’ up dirt on some backroads, and sometimes, they can speed it up for some honky-tonkin’ boot stompers.

And the perfect definition of a honky-tonkin’ boot stomper?

Their latest single, “Dyin’ For a Livin’.”

But of course, the boys from Alabama love to switch it up, taking their songs and putting out stripped down and dirty acoustic versions. You wanna separate the men from the boys… play acoustic. No bells and whistles, no hiding nothing.

So kick back, relax, and kick off your Saturday with a little “Dyin’ For a Livin’.”

Charlie and Gary also shot the shit on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast earlier this month, be sure to check it out.