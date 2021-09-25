Liberty calendar: Events coming up

(LIBERTY, NY) Liberty is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Liberty:

Zz Top at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts White Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3454 State Rte 55, White Lake, NY

Zz Top VENUE: Bethel Woods Center For The Arts - Bethel, NY DATE: 26 September, 2021, 07:00 PM

ZZ Top Bethel, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Hurd Rd, Bethel, NY

An experience you will share with other fellow fans and one you will never forget. Sit in the audience, feel the energy and witness your favorite entertainment live and up close. It will be better...

The Mama Fox Club | Livingston Manor, NY Livingston Manor, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 75 Main Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758

The Mama Fox @ Barnfox brings together local moms to get together once a month, share experiences, support each other, and make connections.

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Bethel, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

About The Show: ZZ TOP a/k/a “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact and, in 2004, the Texas trio was...

Butterfly Beauty Jeffersonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Butterfly Beauty Hosted By Stampin With Traci. Event starts at Tue Sep 28 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Callicoon Center., Lets create Beautiful butterflies. Class fee $12.00