Five-Year-Old Hilariously Freaks Out After Seeing Mom’s Passport, Thinks She’s An Alien

Kids are funny.

Their impressionable little minds are so full of wonder, so full of joy, and sometimes… full of terror.

According to ABC 7, a young Houston girl lost her mind when she saw the picture of Earth in her mom’s passport. After recently watching Men In Black, she was convinced that her mom was an alien from another planet.

Needless to say, she was pretty damn upset about it…

Personally, I’d be pumped to find out my parents were aliens from another planet, however for young Nala-Joy here, that wasn’t the case.

The video now has over 2.5 million views on Twitter.

Men In Black screenwriter Ed Solomon hilariously apologized for the movie.