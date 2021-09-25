CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

Featured Pets: small animals

By Editorial
vermontjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for a small animal, we have good news as we have several! We currently have seven lop mix rabbits. They are spayed and neutered and ready to have families to love them. We also have two male guinea pigs that are best friends and have to be adopted together. And we have the cutest tiny dwarf hamster. For more information, check them out on our Facebook page. To adopt one, fill out a rabbit application for any of these animals on our website.

