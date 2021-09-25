CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moriarty, NM

Moriarty calendar: What's coming up

Moriarty Journal
Moriarty Journal
 7 days ago

(MORIARTY, NM) Live events are coming to Moriarty.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moriarty:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esT1Z_0c7ukCoD00

Family Storytime

Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 487 NM-333, Tijeras, NM

Families and children of all ages are welcome to join us for our weekly Wednesday storytime starting at 11am!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20dq2o_0c7ukCoD00

Social Q Mixer X Meraki

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 5900 Eubank Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87111

Social Q Mixers are the perfect opportunity to mix and mingle with locals! Influencers, photographers, business owners, etc are welcomed!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWIUs_0c7ukCoD00

Sandia Prep Boys Varsity Soccer @ East Mountain

Sandia Park, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:45 PM

Address: 25 La Madera Rd, Sandia Park, NM

The East Mountain (Sandia Park, NM) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Sandia Prep (Albuquerque, NM) on Thursday, September 30 @ 3p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FACg_0c7ukCoD00

Farm to Table Market

Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

We are hosting a Farm to Table Market to bring in the first weekend of Fall! We invite all goods that go from farm to table! Your generous donation reserves you one 6 ft table and it goes directly...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S44ZR_0c7ukCoD00

New Mexico PreK-12 Principal Annual Conference

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 10601 Research Road Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123

The NM PreK-12 Principals Conference is a one-of-a-kind event that provides specific PD for school principal leaders from across our state.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

$635 million Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tijeras, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Sandia Park, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Moriarty, NM
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Q Mixers#Sandia Prep Lrb#A Farm To Table Market
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Moriarty Journal

Moriarty Journal

Moriarty, NM
40
Followers
285
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moriarty Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy