Moriarty calendar: What's coming up

(MORIARTY, NM) Live events are coming to Moriarty.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moriarty:

Family Storytime Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 487 NM-333, Tijeras, NM

Families and children of all ages are welcome to join us for our weekly Wednesday storytime starting at 11am!

Social Q Mixer X Meraki Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 5900 Eubank Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87111

Social Q Mixers are the perfect opportunity to mix and mingle with locals! Influencers, photographers, business owners, etc are welcomed!

Sandia Prep Boys Varsity Soccer @ East Mountain Sandia Park, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:45 PM

Address: 25 La Madera Rd, Sandia Park, NM

The East Mountain (Sandia Park, NM) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Sandia Prep (Albuquerque, NM) on Thursday, September 30 @ 3p.

Farm to Table Market Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

We are hosting a Farm to Table Market to bring in the first weekend of Fall! We invite all goods that go from farm to table! Your generous donation reserves you one 6 ft table and it goes directly...

New Mexico PreK-12 Principal Annual Conference Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 10601 Research Road Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123

The NM PreK-12 Principals Conference is a one-of-a-kind event that provides specific PD for school principal leaders from across our state.