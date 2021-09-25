Live events on the horizon in Williamstown

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) Live events are lining up on the Williamstown calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Williamstown area:

Pumpkin Patch And Fall Festival Dry Ridge, KY

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1835 Sherman Mt. Zion Road, Dry Ridge, KY

Enjoy our farm with a number of free activities like play areas, Kiddie Corn Maze, and Farm Animals. Fall Festival Activities: Farm Animals - free Kiddie Corn Maze - free Sand Tunnels Play Area - free

Syringe Access Exchange Program/Naloxone Overdose Kits – Grant County Williamstown, KY

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 234 Barnes Rd, Williamstown, KY

Date/Time Date(s) - Sep 29, 2021 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Location Grant County Health Center The Grant County Health Center will provide sterile equipment (in exchange for used equipment), naloxone...

National Alpaca Farm Days at 2 Point Farm Dry Ridge, KY

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Join us for our 5th annual National Alpaca Farm Days on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 from 10am-4pm. If you've been wanting to visit, this is a day that we are open without appointments! See the...

2021 Trailblazer Golden Eagle Dinner 6:00 PM Crittenden, KY

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 14611 Salem Creek Rd, Crittenden, KY

The Golden Eagle Dinner brings together Northern Kentucky’s top corporate and community leaders to honor an outstanding member of our community and to support Scouting. Guests are invited to enjoy...

Life of Christ Drama Dry Ridge, KY

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3315 Dixie Hwy, Dry Ridge, KY

Life of Christ is an hour long, live drama written and directed by Billy Arnett and Ray Gaines. The drama has twelve scenes taken from the pages of the Holy Bible, with original score by Billy...