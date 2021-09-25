Saint Anthony calendar: Events coming up
(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Saint Anthony has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Anthony:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 650 S 1st W, Rexburg, ID
Imagine you and your fam just chillaxin’ on a warm lake on a sunny afternoon, crackin’ some cold ones, listening to some good yacht rock, watching your friend gettin’ it (or face-planting into the...
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 201 Carretera del Valle, San Luis Río Colorado, SON 83420
Presentación del Festival de Cine de San Luis AZ. Celebrando 10 años dedicados al arte en el condado de Yuma/AZ y la región norte de Sonora.
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:30 PM
Address: 640 East Elva Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83401
Help us raise money on behalf of the YMCA Learning Center.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 142 East Main Street, Rigby, ID 83442
A Reason to Stand: FEARless. A conference devoted to uniting, strengthening, and empowering survivors to write a new story.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Open Mic Night is held every Tuesday night in the Hyrum Manwaring Center from 7 to 8:30. BYU-Idaho puts on a variety of activities for students, one of them being Open Mic Night. This weekly...
Comments / 0