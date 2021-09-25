Saint Anthony calendar: Events coming up

(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Saint Anthony has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Anthony:

Wake & Board Trip! Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 650 S 1st W, Rexburg, ID

Imagine you and your fam just chillaxin’ on a warm lake on a sunny afternoon, crackin’ some cold ones, listening to some good yacht rock, watching your friend gettin’ it (or face-planting into the...

Película: El Sueño del Mara'akame (2016) Ashton, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 Carretera del Valle, San Luis Río Colorado, SON 83420

Presentación del Festival de Cine de San Luis AZ. Celebrando 10 años dedicados al arte en el condado de Yuma/AZ y la región norte de Sonora.

Light Their Future - Gala to Benefit the YMCA Learning Center Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 640 East Elva Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Help us raise money on behalf of the YMCA Learning Center.

A Reason to Stand: Rigby, Idaho Rigby, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 142 East Main Street, Rigby, ID 83442

A Reason to Stand: FEARless. A conference devoted to uniting, strengthening, and empowering survivors to write a new story.

Open Mic Night Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Open Mic Night is held every Tuesday night in the Hyrum Manwaring Center from 7 to 8:30. BYU-Idaho puts on a variety of activities for students, one of them being Open Mic Night. This weekly...