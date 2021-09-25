CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Anthony, ID

Saint Anthony calendar: Events coming up

St Anthony Journal
St Anthony Journal
 7 days ago

(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Saint Anthony has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Anthony:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkXyb_0c7uk8MY00

Wake & Board Trip!

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 650 S 1st W, Rexburg, ID

Imagine you and your fam just chillaxin’ on a warm lake on a sunny afternoon, crackin’ some cold ones, listening to some good yacht rock, watching your friend gettin’ it (or face-planting into the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zE4ow_0c7uk8MY00

Película: El Sueño del Mara'akame (2016)

Ashton, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 Carretera del Valle, San Luis Río Colorado, SON 83420

Presentación del Festival de Cine de San Luis AZ. Celebrando 10 años dedicados al arte en el condado de Yuma/AZ y la región norte de Sonora.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NF64F_0c7uk8MY00

Light Their Future - Gala to Benefit the YMCA Learning Center

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 640 East Elva Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Help us raise money on behalf of the YMCA Learning Center.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307Don_0c7uk8MY00

A Reason to Stand: Rigby, Idaho

Rigby, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 142 East Main Street, Rigby, ID 83442

A Reason to Stand: FEARless. A conference devoted to uniting, strengthening, and empowering survivors to write a new story.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evKjr_0c7uk8MY00

Open Mic Night

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Open Mic Night is held every Tuesday night in the Hyrum Manwaring Center from 7 to 8:30. BYU-Idaho puts on a variety of activities for students, one of them being Open Mic Night. This weekly...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

$635 million Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rexburg, ID
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Rigby, ID
Saint Anthony, ID
Government
Rexburg, ID
Government
City
Saint Anthony, ID
Local
Idaho Government
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis R O Colorado#Del Valle#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Az Y#The Ymca Learning Center#Byu
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
St Anthony Journal

St Anthony Journal

St Anthony, ID
22
Followers
86
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Anthony Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy