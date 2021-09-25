CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Live events coming up in Chadron

Chadron News Alert
Chadron News Alert
 7 days ago

(CHADRON, NE) Chadron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chadron area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1Ru5_0c7uk7Tp00

Grey Eagle Warrior Challenge

Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Get a team together and compete in the Grey Eagle Warrior Challenge or enter in the individual categories! Full of obstacle courses, this 5K race will put you through your paces! The race will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMVWN_0c7uk7Tp00

Date Night

Hemingford, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Calling all parents! Bring your child(ren) to Little Garden Child Care, then head out on the town for some much deserved ADULT time! Saturday, September 18 6-10 p.m. $10/child Dress your child...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdZHa_0c7uk7Tp00

Chadron Farmers Market

Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 706 W 3rd St, Chadron, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: August 7 - October 9, 2021 Saturdays, 9 am - 12 pm Location:Downtown Plaza, 2 and Main

Chadron, NE
ABOUT

With Chadron News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

