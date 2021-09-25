Live events coming up in Chadron

(CHADRON, NE) Chadron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chadron area:

Grey Eagle Warrior Challenge Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Get a team together and compete in the Grey Eagle Warrior Challenge or enter in the individual categories! Full of obstacle courses, this 5K race will put you through your paces! The race will...

Date Night Hemingford, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Calling all parents! Bring your child(ren) to Little Garden Child Care, then head out on the town for some much deserved ADULT time! Saturday, September 18 6-10 p.m. $10/child Dress your child...

Chadron Farmers Market Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 706 W 3rd St, Chadron, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: August 7 - October 9, 2021 Saturdays, 9 am - 12 pm Location:Downtown Plaza, 2 and Main