Bonners Ferry, ID

What’s up Bonners Ferry: Local events calendar

Bonners Ferry News Watch
 7 days ago

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) Live events are coming to Bonners Ferry.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bonners Ferry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulDHc_0c7uk6b600

Redtop Peak-Westfork Cabin Loop Ride

Bonners Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 510752 US-95, Bonners Ferry, ID

We are riding the Redtop peak, Mirror lake, West Fork cabin loop trail in the northernmost Selkirk Mountain range in Boundary county. (You will need to message us if you want to go.) REQUIREMENTS...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6S7M_0c7uk6b600

Kaniksu Folk School Harvest Picnic — Kaniksu Land Trust

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1215 Michigan St suite a, Sandpoint, ID

Bring your picnic to an afternoon of live music, a cattail weaving class, an old-style wood cutting tools demonstration, games, a pie contest and more! Family friendly and opened to the community!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Newty_0c7uk6b600

Mended Hearts Support Group

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 520 N 3rd Ave, Sandpoint, ID

Bonner General Health offers a support group for cardiac patients called Mended Hearts. It is a national and community-based non-profit organization that offers education and support to cardiac...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqcMk_0c7uk6b600

Ekam Circle: Elizabeth Scherwenka-Jim Flocchini Sandpoint ID

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:15 AM

Global Phenomenon | Transforming Consciousness | Awakening Humanity Ekam Circles are gatherings to ignite and support humanity’s transformation into the field of higher consciousness. Ekam Circles...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f67oK_0c7uk6b600

Hoptoberfest!

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 220 Cedar St, Sandpoint, ID

It's a glorious time of year! A time to celebrate the end of harvests and the changing of seasons with some beers exemplifying the farmers of our industry's hard work! We'll have our typical...

Learn More

ABOUT

With Bonners Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

