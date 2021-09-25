CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muleshoe, TX

Muleshoe events coming soon

Muleshoe Voice
Muleshoe Voice
 7 days ago

(MULESHOE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Muleshoe calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Muleshoe:

Registration: ENMU Sidewalk Chalk Competition

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:59 PM

Address: 1500 S Avenue K, Portales, NM

To register, visit enmu.edu/Chalk Registration deadline: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 Competition: Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 | 3-5 p.m. | Free to enter | Part of the ENMU Family Weekend events An area of...

Chat with the Managers

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 123 S Main Ave, Portales, NM

Do you want to know more about city and county operations -- how about what the city and county manager does? Are you curious about what’s going on in Portales and Roosevelt County right now? Join...

Portales Farmers Market

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 W 18th St #7233, Portales, NM

This event listing provided for the Portales community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Book Club: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

In anticipation of Roald Dahl Day, join the library for a book club! Make your way through the classic book: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and receive a copy of the book! Available for ages 7+.

Clovis Out of the Darkness Event

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1700 E 7th St, Clovis, NM

Join Us Today! We're moving forward with plans to host our Out of the Darkness Community Walks beginning fall 2021. The health and safety of our participants, staff and volunteers will be our top...

