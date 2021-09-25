CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallettsville, TX

Hallettsville calendar: Coming events

Hallettsville Journal
 7 days ago

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Hallettsville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hallettsville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0RvL_0c7uk4pe00

Kolache & Coffee Open House

Hallettsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Kahn & Stanzel Building, 115 N Main St, Hallettsville, TX

Saturday, September 25 HALLETTSVILLE: Kolache & Coffee Open House 8:00 AM - Noon Complimentary coffee, juice, and kolaches while supplies last Free and open to the public In Memory of Abdon...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mAKQj_0c7uk4pe00

Grand Opening Celebration

Shiner, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

?Grand Opening Celebration ? Time: 4:00pm-7:00pm Live music: Dawson DeBord on acoustic guitar Wine Tasting: San Ducerro Vineyard Kona Ice of Victoria (snow cones) We will be open our regular hours...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPaxV_0c7uk4pe00

Dinner + Live Music with Brandi Behlen & Keith Hickle

Sheridan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 5235 2nd St, Sheridan, TX

Kick back and relax this Saturday, September 25th with great food and live music by Brandi Behlen and Keith Hickle! Join us inside to dine in or enjoy our outdoor patio area and listen to live...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361mPt_0c7uk4pe00

Family Field Day Camp Williams Hallettsville Tx

Hallettsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1345 Co Rd 444, Hallettsville, TX

Family Field Day Camp Williams Hallettsville Tx at Camp Williams, 1345 County Road 444, Hallettsville, TX 77964, Hallettsville, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 07:00 am to 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04m5yx_0c7uk4pe00

Flatonia Area Scavenger Hunt

Flatonia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Support Local Business here in Flatonia TX. Family Fun, CASH Prizes, Trophies & Smiles!!! *** Register Here! *** https://flatonia.olbsh.com/register #scavengerhunt2021 #faltoniatx #Event2021...

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville, TX
ABOUT

With Hallettsville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

