Hallettsville calendar: Coming events

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Hallettsville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hallettsville area:

Kolache & Coffee Open House Hallettsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Kahn & Stanzel Building, 115 N Main St, Hallettsville, TX

Saturday, September 25 HALLETTSVILLE: Kolache & Coffee Open House 8:00 AM - Noon Complimentary coffee, juice, and kolaches while supplies last Free and open to the public In Memory of Abdon...

Grand Opening Celebration Shiner, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

?Grand Opening Celebration ? Time: 4:00pm-7:00pm Live music: Dawson DeBord on acoustic guitar Wine Tasting: San Ducerro Vineyard Kona Ice of Victoria (snow cones) We will be open our regular hours...

Dinner + Live Music with Brandi Behlen & Keith Hickle Sheridan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 5235 2nd St, Sheridan, TX

Kick back and relax this Saturday, September 25th with great food and live music by Brandi Behlen and Keith Hickle! Join us inside to dine in or enjoy our outdoor patio area and listen to live...

Family Field Day Camp Williams Hallettsville Tx Hallettsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1345 Co Rd 444, Hallettsville, TX

Family Field Day Camp Williams Hallettsville Tx at Camp Williams, 1345 County Road 444, Hallettsville, TX 77964, Hallettsville, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 07:00 am to 05:00 pm

Flatonia Area Scavenger Hunt Flatonia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Support Local Business here in Flatonia TX. Family Fun, CASH Prizes, Trophies & Smiles!!! *** Register Here! *** https://flatonia.olbsh.com/register #scavengerhunt2021 #faltoniatx #Event2021...