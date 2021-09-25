Warsaw events calendar

(WARSAW, VA) Live events are lining up on the Warsaw calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Warsaw:

Karaoke Night Callao, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 129 Northumberland Hwy Box 506, Callao, VA

Callao, Virginia karaoke bars. Get in the mood to sing along with your friends and family at fun karaoke nights in Callao, Virginia. Celebrate your days with sing-song nights.

Shrimp Drive Thru Dinner Callao, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

$25.00 Shrimp To Go Dinner Includes: - 1 pound of boiled shrimp - Huspuppies - French fries - Cole Slaw - Dessert (cookie/brownie)

SELDOM SCENE LIVE @ MOUNT AIRY FARM Foneswood, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Foneswood, VA

Diomed Presents welcomes Grammy nominated Bluegrass artist The Seldom Scene to historic Mount Airy farm in the Northern Neck of Virginia for a once-in-a-lifetime performance of the classic 1975...

20th Anniversary Reunion: Stratford Hall Montross, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

We celebrate this year at Stratford Hall 483 Great House Rd in Montross, VA, home of four generations of the Lee Family, at their lodging residences. https://www.stratfordhall.org/lodging/ We plan...

Groovin' and Grubbin' at The Grove Kinsale, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 671 Kinsale Bridge Rd, Kinsale, VA

COMMUNITY CONCERT WITH GREAT FOOD AND MUSICAL GUESTS About this Event Rivah Vineyards at The Grove is hosting a community concert welcoming everyone to an afternoon of music provided by Cameron...